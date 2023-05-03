Texoma Local
Caddo ready to defend state softball title

Caddo ready for state softball
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - The Caddo Lady Bruins are headed back to the state tournament where they will look to defend their title.

Caddo won state last year, their first slow-pitch championship. The Lady Bruins also won the fast-pitch state tournament last fall and in 2021.

Caddo enters the tournament with three straight titles in all, but they are hungry for more.

Caddo will begin play on Wednesday when they take on Boone-Apache at 11:30am.

