Chickasaw Nation opens new casino and resort on Lake Texoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby says the new West Bay Casino and Resort is a big deal for Lake Texoma.

It’s expected to boost the economy in multiple nearby counties, but Anoatubby said for him, it’s also a sentimental project.

Anoatubby said growing up nearby in Tishomingo, he often came to the Lake Texoma State Lodge which was closed down in 2006.

“A lot of the events that we had were at the Lake Texoma Lodge, cause it was the only facility around that had enough room to do the kind of things that we did,” Anoatubby said. “You know, high school proms, meetings, all kinds of things. And we can do it again.”

Anoatubby said he has a similar vision for West Bay, which includes a hotel, restaurant, pool, casino, and 10 lakeside cabins.

“I think people are really gonna enjoy the accommodations,” Anoatubby said. “They can bring their families. It’s large enough for several people.”

Marshall County has grown significantly in the past several years, with the nearby Pointe Vista waterfront development breaking ground in late 2021, and new traffic lane construction planned for Roosevelt Bridge.

“Anytime we get into business, our plan is to obviously to create revenue but that revenue then goes into programs which we have for our people,” Anoatubby said. “It’s not just about putting one business in and stopping at that.”

A press release from the Chickasaw Nation states West Bay will bring more than 170 jobs to Lake Texoma.

The press release goes on to state West Bay is expected to have a 58 million dollar economic impact in the next year, and a $168 million economic impact in the next five years

