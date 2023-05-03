Chickasaw Reunion coming this weekend

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The 25th annual Chikasha Ittafama (Chickasaw Reunion) will kick off on Friday at the Kullihoma Grounds.

According to a press release, “Ittafama” is a Chickasaw word for “to meet/gather.” The reunion will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and continue all day Saturday.

The two-day celebration has numerous activities planned, including a welcoming prayer, stickball, bingo, a cornhole tournament and more.

The release adds that the reunion will conclude with a stomp dance at 9 p.m. Saturday.

