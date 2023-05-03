Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Chickasaw Reunion coming this weekend

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The 25th annual Chikasha Ittafama (Chickasaw Reunion) will kick off on Friday at the Kullihoma Grounds.

According to a press release, “Ittafama” is a Chickasaw word for “to meet/gather.” The reunion will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and continue all day Saturday.

The two-day celebration has numerous activities planned, including a welcoming prayer, stickball, bingo, a cornhole tournament and more.

The release adds that the reunion will conclude with a stomp dance at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
News 12 spoke with restaurant owner about the damages his store received from a car wreck
Restaurant faces close to $300,000 in damages after car drives into it
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Oklahoma has released the School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year.
Oklahoma state releases 2021-2022 School Report Cards

Latest News

Sam Bradford (left) and Johnny Bench were inducted into the American Indian Athletic Hall of...
Sam Bradford and Johnny Bench among American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 inductees
U.S. Army Cpl. George T. Grimes, 19, of Quinlan, was declared missing in action in July 1950.
Texas soldier accounted for from Korean War
This isn’t the first time the city has seen this problem, Hightower said several people have...
Durant asks drivers to be mindful on University Blvd.
In Denison, there are two city council seats up for election, Place 3 and Place 6.
Meet the candidates for Denison’s City Council race