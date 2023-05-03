Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Denison returns to baseball playoffs

Denison ready for playoffs
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets return to the playoffs with a senior heavy team that is ready to make a run.

The Jackets will open a series with Forney on Wednesday on their home field in Denison. The Jackets will travel to Forney for game 2 on Friday. Game 3 would be played on Saturday in Prosper if needed.

The Jackets have played well in the back half of their district schedule and are ready to carry that momentum into the post-season.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
News 12 spoke with restaurant owner about the damages his store received from a car wreck
Restaurant faces close to $300,000 in damages after car drives into it

Latest News

Caddo ready for state softball
Caddo ready to defend state softball title
Caney-Leedey Softball State Semifinals
Caney-Leedey Softball State Semifinals Highlights
Durant's Hill signs with Southeast College
Durant’s Kinlee Hill signs with Southeast College
Caddo ready for state softball
Caddo ready for state softball