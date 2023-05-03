Denison returns to baseball playoffs

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets return to the playoffs with a senior heavy team that is ready to make a run.

The Jackets will open a series with Forney on Wednesday on their home field in Denison. The Jackets will travel to Forney for game 2 on Friday. Game 3 would be played on Saturday in Prosper if needed.

The Jackets have played well in the back half of their district schedule and are ready to carry that momentum into the post-season.

