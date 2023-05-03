Durant asks drivers to be mindful on University Blvd.

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The City of Durant is asking for drivers to be mindful of construction on University Blvd.

Tuesday, a driver drove straight into wet concrete.

Public Works Director, Phillip Hightower said the concrete runs 10 inches deep, so it may look dry on the top but is still drying underneath.

This isn’t the first time the city has seen this problem, Hightower said several people have driven over uncured cement.

“The city of Durant is eager for this project to be completed, as well as the citizens. Every time this happens, it causes a setback and we just like the public to be mindful of the workers and the work zones and the timeframe that it takes to complete this,” Hightower said.

In addition to traffic cones the city has also placed caution tape in the area to keep drivers out.

The city stresses the seriousness of this as it can set back construction time and cost up to 35-thousand dollars in repairs.

