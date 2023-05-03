Former Durant student teacher charged in tribal court

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former student teacher at Durant Middle School, who was charged last year for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, has been charged in tribal court.

Court documents from the Choctaw Nation show 24-year-old Ryan Capps is facing charges of first degree rape, child sexual abuse, and soliciting a minor.

Capps was arrested Monday and booked out of the Bryan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Capps is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl at Durant Middle School.

Online court records show that state charges against Capps are still pending.

