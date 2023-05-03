Texoma Local
Former Durant student teacher charged in tribal court

Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, has been charged in tribal court.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former student teacher at Durant Middle School, who was charged last year for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, has been charged in tribal court.

Court documents from the Choctaw Nation show 24-year-old Ryan Capps is facing charges of first degree rape, child sexual abuse, and soliciting a minor.

Capps was arrested Monday and booked out of the Bryan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Capps is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl at Durant Middle School.

Online court records show that state charges against Capps are still pending.

Stay with KXII News 12 for updates.

