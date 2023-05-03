‘The Gateway’ offers a million historical Oklahoma items

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Historical Society research division has partnered with the University of North Texas to create an online repository of Oklahoma history.

The Gateway is a tool which allows you to search and download millions of historic Oklahoma newspaper pages, photographs, book pages, manuscripts and maps from the 1840s to the present day.

Officials say many of the newspapers pre-date statehood and are not easily found in local library collections.

“In the next few years, The Gateway will contain all 14.5 million public domain newspapers,” said Chad Williams, director of the OHS research division. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of new items are added every month.”

All items found on The Gateway are word searchable and free to download or share on social media.

Visit The Gateway by following this link.

