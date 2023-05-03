Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘The Gateway’ offers a million historical Oklahoma items

Officials say many of the newspapers pre-date statehood and are not easily found in local...
Officials say many of the newspapers pre-date statehood and are not easily found in local library collections.(Oklahoma Historical Society)
By Jarred Burk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Historical Society research division has partnered with the University of North Texas to create an online repository of Oklahoma history.

The Gateway is a tool which allows you to search and download millions of historic Oklahoma newspaper pages, photographs, book pages, manuscripts and maps from the 1840s to the present day.

Officials say many of the newspapers pre-date statehood and are not easily found in local library collections.

“In the next few years, The Gateway will contain all 14.5 million public domain newspapers,” said Chad Williams, director of the OHS research division. “Hundreds, if not thousands, of new items are added every month.”

All items found on The Gateway are word searchable and free to download or share on social media.

Visit The Gateway by following this link.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant student teacher charged in tribal court
Two people were in the plane, both with minor injuries.
Plane crashes in Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma
TxDot shares when construction could be wrapping up.
US-75 Sherman construction sees new expected completion date
News 12 spoke with restaurant owner about the damages his store received from a car wreck
Restaurant faces close to $300,000 in damages after car drives into it
The latest business coming to downtown Sherman with the help of a renovation grant is an...
New Italian restaurant planned for downtown Sherman

Latest News

Paris Police Detective Chris Widner died in the line of duty in 2021 and was honored at the...
Fallen Paris detective’s name added to peace officer monument
Gary Harris was arrested Monday after allegedly failing to comply with the registered sex...
Convicted sex offender arrested for failing to register
Mason Craig, 29, was indicted for murder for allegedly beating his step-mother to death with a...
Sherman man accused of beating step-mother, indicted for murder
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Three people wanted in Grayson County for theft and engaging in organized crime were arrested...
3 arrested in Bryan Co. on Grayson Co. theft, organized crime warrants