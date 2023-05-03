Highway 75 construction sees new expected completion date

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “At this point, the US 75 project in Grayson County is expected to be completed in January 2024. We’re a bit behind because of weather, but we don’t anticipate any further delays,” TxDot’s Tim McAlavy said.

He says the highway construction in Grayson County was created to make residents lives essentially easier by improving traffic flow.

“The purpose of this initial project is to raise the portion of 75 between Lamar and Washington Street out of the 100-year floodplain and to reconstruct the bridge at south of the street and to adjust the main lanes of traffic,” McAlavy explained.

He stated that there’s a lot that goes into the Highway 75 project.

For example, the Travis Street crossover needed work.

“When that is done, we can start widening the roadway from four lanes to six in that same area,” McAlavy replied.

It’s been almost three years since the state announced its plans for construction, and many roads are still congested, and for businesses, it’s been a long road.

" It’s really slowed down because you have to want to come here to come here. You aren’t just driving by,” F& I Pawn shop clerk, Darrell Ruffin said.

F&I Pawn Shop has been open for 40 years and since construction on Highway 75 began, store clerks say they’ve seen at least a 25% decrease in sales.

“There’s a big thing out here, so you got to plan your route of where you’re going, and nobody wants to come by this, so everybody skips it,” Ruffin explained.

Leaving businesses along the construction site hopeful that the next 9 months will go by soon.

