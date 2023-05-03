Meet the candidates for Denison’s City Council race

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Election Day in Texas is right around the corner.

In Denison, there are two city council seats up for election, Place 3 and Place 6.

Place 3 is currently held by J.C Dot who served the limit of two, three year terms.

On the ballot, voters will see Josh Massey and Jason Parks running for the title.

News 12 caught up with both candidates who explained why they would be the perfect fit.

“I serve on quite a few boards, I’m the chair of the tourism board, I’m on the Main Street Advisory Board, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Culinary Arts Program at Grayson,” said Josh Massey.

“I want to make sure that people’s money is being spent wisely and make sure this growth that we’re seeing is maintained, but in a positive manner,” Jason Parks said.

For Place 6, an at-large seat, on the ballot is Dennis McCabe, Charles Pool, and Aaron Thomas.

Election day is Saturday, May 6.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

