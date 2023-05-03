Middle school drug bust leads to several arrests in Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people are facing drug charges in Garvin County after an investigation that started with a drug bust at Pauls Valley Middle School.

According to a social media post, the Pauls Valley Police Department said their investigation led them to 21-year-old Jose Meave, who they said was selling THC products to kids.

Police identified an apartment in the Chapel Ridge Apartment complex as the alleged distribution point of the drugs, according to the post. After a search warrant was executed Monday at that apartment, officers found bags of psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, along with paraphernalia and items used for packaging and selling narcotics.

Along with Meave, 20-year-old John Smith and 19-year-old Kayla Scott were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Pauls Valley Police Department served a search warrant at an apartment that was the alleged point of distribution. Police confiscated the items pictured. (Pauls Valley Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.