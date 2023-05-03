Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Middle school drug bust leads to several arrests in Pauls Valley

Jose Meave (top left), John Smith (top right), and Kayla Scott were arrested after allegedly...
Jose Meave (top left), John Smith (top right), and Kayla Scott were arrested after allegedly selling THC products to kids.(Pauls Valley Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people are facing drug charges in Garvin County after an investigation that started with a drug bust at Pauls Valley Middle School.

According to a social media post, the Pauls Valley Police Department said their investigation led them to 21-year-old Jose Meave, who they said was selling THC products to kids.

Police identified an apartment in the Chapel Ridge Apartment complex as the alleged distribution point of the drugs, according to the post. After a search warrant was executed Monday at that apartment, officers found bags of psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, along with paraphernalia and items used for packaging and selling narcotics.

Along with Meave, 20-year-old John Smith and 19-year-old Kayla Scott were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Pauls Valley Police Department served a search warrant at an apartment that was the alleged...
The Pauls Valley Police Department served a search warrant at an apartment that was the alleged point of distribution. Police confiscated the items pictured.(Pauls Valley Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
News 12 spoke with restaurant owner about the damages his store received from a car wreck
Restaurant faces close to $300,000 in damages after car drives into it
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Oklahoma has released the School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year.
Oklahoma state releases 2021-2022 School Report Cards

Latest News

This isn’t the first time the city has seen this problem, Hightower said several people have...
Durant asks drivers to be mindful on University Blvd.
In Denison, there are two city council seats up for election, Place 3 and Place 6.
Meet the candidates for Denison’s City Council race
Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant student teacher charged in tribal court
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby says the new West Bay Casino and Resort is a big deal...
Chickasaw Nation opens new casino and resort on Lake Texoma