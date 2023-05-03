New Italian restaurant planned for downtown Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman is trying to get new businesses in its empty downtown buildings.

It’s doing that with a grant program, and the latest one to take the city up on it will be an Italian restaurant: La Piazza Ristorante Italiano.

“That la piazza translates to the square, so it’s pretty cool,” said David Downtain, with RP Sherman Properties and D2 Built. “Fresh made, handmade sauces, ingredients, fresh baked bread from that morning.”

A little bit of Italy is coming to the corner of Crockett and Lamar Streets.

“We don’t have a lot of Italian restaurants around here, so we think it checks a ton of different boxes,” said Nate Strauch, the spokesperson for the city of Sherman.

Downtain is the building’s new owner and is leasing it to La Piazza Ristorante Italiano.

“What we’re trying to do is help move along the effort of revitalization, so restaurants are a key part of that,” said Downtain.

He’ll start renovations with a clean slate and a $50,000 grant from the city.

“There’s nothing in here now that will look the same other than the ceiling,” said Downtain. “With the cost of restoring some of the old buildings, it’s economically challenging, so with the city’s participation in some of the infrastructure costs, it’s kind of what helps bring it to viability. Without that, it wouldn’t be as sustainable or achievable as it is.”

This is the sixth business to get a grant from Sherman to renovate a building downtown.

“The number one thing we’ve heard from people over the course of the last few years is we want new restaurants,” said Strauch. “We want restaurants that aren’t already here.”

The new restaurant hopes to open in November.

