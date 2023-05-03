Plane crashes in Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A plane went down in the Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma near the Preston Peninsula on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

A Texas Game Warden on the scene said there were two people on the plane, both with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate what led to the crash.

There are no more details at this time.

