Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Plane crashes in Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma

A plane went down in the Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma near the Preston Peninsula on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A plane went down in the Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma near the Preston Peninsula on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

A Texas Game Warden on the scene said there were two people on the plane, both with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate what led to the crash.

There are no more details at this time.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Booking photo of Laurika Dolores Thomas
Woman arrested accused of attacking co-worker in Paris
News 12 spoke with restaurant owner about the damages his store received from a car wreck
Restaurant faces close to $300,000 in damages after car drives into it

Latest News

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby says the new West Bay Casino and Resort is a big deal...
Chickasaw Nation opens new casino and resort on Lake Texoma
Two people were in the plane, both with minor injuries.
Plane crashes in Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma
Grayson County commissioners voted this morning to give the fire marshal’s office more autonomy.
Grayson County commissioners reorganize fire marshal’s office, reappoint John Weda
Commissioners approved a contract with a production company, CGI Digital, to produce videos...
Commissioners hire crew to film promotional videos for Grayson County