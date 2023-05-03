Sam Bradford and Johnny Bench among American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame celebrated its 50th anniversary by honoring Oklahoma natives Johnny Bench (Choctaw) and Sam Bradford (Cherokee) during its induction ceremony last month.

According to a press release from First Americans Museum, every athlete honored by induction is selected based on an outstanding, colorful, exciting and action punctuated record of performance.

Johnny Bench was born in Oklahoma City and grew up in Binger. He is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation.

Bench played his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds, beginning in 1968. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989 and considered by many experts to be the greatest catcher ever. His honors include National League Rookie of the Year (1968), National League Most Valuable Player (1970 & 1972), World Series MVP (1976), 14-time All-Star, with 10 Gold Gloves. In 1980, Bench set an endurance record by catching 100 or more games for 13 consecutive seasons, according to the release.

Congratulations to Johnny Bench (Choctaw) on being inducted into the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame at the First... Posted by Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma on Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Samuel J. Bradford was born and raised in Oklahoma City. He is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

Bradford received a football scholarship from the University of Oklahoma. He was an All American and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback while at OU. He enjoyed a nine-year career in the NFL after being selected #1 in the 2010 NFL Draft and being named Rookie of the Year. Along the way he set several NCAA and NFL passing records, according to the release.

