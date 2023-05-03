Texoma Local
Severe Storm Potential Thursday...

Followed by record heat on Friday!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak upper wave brought a batch of showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon with mostly low rain amounts, generally less than a quarter inch. No rain is expected overnight, expect upper 50s and partly cloudy. Trouble begins to brew on Thursday as a stronger upper wave interacts with a dryline, setting the stage for severe thunderstorms by mid afternoon. These storms will likely form to our west and move eastward with the steering flow. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat. It will be breezy on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

Storms end Thursday evening. Southwesterly winds, bright May sunshine, and sinking air behind Thursday’s upper wave combine to set the stage for record heat Friday, in the lower 90s. Wind returns to the south and it gets very humid on Saturday. Another upper wave arrives Saturday night with our highest rain chance of the 7-Day period at 60%. There will be low-end rain chances Sun-Mon before another series of weak upper waves bump precipitation chances up a bit for the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

