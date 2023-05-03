Sherman Baseball prepping for playoff push

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Baseball is headed to the playoffs once again. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 13-15 record this regular season and are now poised to take on one of the top teams in the region, facing off with the Ennis Lions in the first round. With an extremely young, but hungry squad eager to prove themselves as they head into the post-season.

“We’ve talked about going into this playoff match up with Ennis, Ennis is very well coached,” said Sherman head coach Chris Anderson. “They’re going to do a lot of the small things very very well and I think as long as we sure up some of those little, small mistakes that we’ve kind of beat ourselves on, we should be able to go in there and compete.”

“You know, they’re a well-coached team. They’re going to be scrappy,” said Sherman Shortstop Connor Clark. “But, you know, I have a lot of confidence in me and my guys. That’s one of the things that I believe in, just having confidence up there. Not being cocky, just staying humble.”

“I think they’re a little scrappy team, but I think we can take them,” said Sherman Pitcher Paxton Samuelson. “They’re nothing we’ve never seen so I think we’ve got a shot at this.”

