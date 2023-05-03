Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas soldier accounted for from Korean War

U.S. Army Cpl. George T. Grimes, 19, of Quinlan, was declared missing in action in July 1950.
U.S. Army Cpl. George T. Grimes, 19, of Quinlan, was declared missing in action in July 1950.(DPAA)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KXII) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday the remains of a Hunt County soldier, who went missing in the Korean War, were recently identified using DNA.

According to a press release from the Department of Defense, U.S. Army Cpl. George T. Grimes, 19, of Quinlan, was declared missing in action in July 1950 after his unit was forced to retreat from Taejon, South Korea. Due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered.

The release states that after regaining control of Taejon in the fall of 1950, the Army began recovering remains from the area. The remains were later sent to Hawaii where they were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In July 2018, the DPAA planned to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the Punchbowl, according to the release. In July 2019, Grimes’ remains were sent to DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis. He was identified using dental and anthropological analysis, as well as chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence.

The DPAA said Cpl. Grimes was accounted for in August 2022, but his family only recently received their full briefing on his identification.

The Department of Defense said Grimes’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Grimes will be buried in Jacksonville, FL at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the victim was 37-year-old Chad Marlow.
Victim identified in Bryan County homicide investigation
News 12 spoke with restaurant owner about the damages his store received from a car wreck
Restaurant faces close to $300,000 in damages after car drives into it
Pastor Ryan Wells hugs Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer who was found dead, after a...
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
Oklahoma has released the School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year.
Oklahoma state releases 2021-2022 School Report Cards

Latest News

Chickasaw Reunion coming this weekend
Sam Bradford (left) and Johnny Bench were inducted into the American Indian Athletic Hall of...
Sam Bradford and Johnny Bench among American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 inductees
This isn’t the first time the city has seen this problem, Hightower said several people have...
Durant asks drivers to be mindful on University Blvd.
In Denison, there are two city council seats up for election, Place 3 and Place 6.
Meet the candidates for Denison’s City Council race