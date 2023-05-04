3 arrested in Bryan Co. on Grayson Co. theft, organized crime warrants

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people wanted in Grayson County for theft and engaging in organized crime were arrested in Bryan County Wednesday.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Christopher Welborn and Tiffany Cline in the Silo area, while Jarret Beagle was already in custody when the warrant was issued.

Welborn had warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property >$30,000<$150,000. His bond is set at $300,000.

Cline had warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and failure to appear (FTA). Her bond is set at $105,000.

Beagle had warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property >$30,000<$150,000. His bond is set at $150,000.

