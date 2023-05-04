Texoma Local
Austin College student gets international recognition with TEDX Talk

Kate Kahle was a speaker in the 2021 TEDxAustinCollege event and today her speech has garnered over 700-thousand views after being chosen for the international
By Avery Callens
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kate Kahle was a speaker at the 2021 TEDxAustinCollege event and today her speech has garnered over 700-thousand views after being chosen for the international TEDx Talk library.

“I really hope to teach everyone in our community to be more accepting of autistic individuals,” Kate said.

TEDx Talk partnered with Austin College in 2016 as a way to highlight their communities’ brightest voices.

However, TEDx is an independently run program that hosts thousands of TEDx Talks around the world. Only a handful of those talks get chosen for the official TED Talk library, and Kahle’s speech was one of them

“Well I don’t know if I speak for every woman with autism but I’m definitely glad to bring more awareness to my community and to support other women with autism,” Kahle explained. “So it feels really excellent in that sense.”

Kahle was diagnosed with autism at the age of 15, and now uses her experience to bring awareness to the difficulty of recognizing autism in women.

“For women and girls, and even other people with stronger masking skills, it can take a longer time to get diagnosed,” Kahle said.

Masking are physically actions autistic people do to fit in. This includes making eye contact and being loud enough to hear.

For young girls especially, masking comes easier with higher social expectations and more emotional learning. This can make women like Kahle, have to wait into their teen years to get diagnosed.

Heidi Rushing is the supervisor of the student group who organizes these events, and couldn’t be more proud.

“The really exciting thing that happened this year with Kate is there’s a distinction between TED and TEDx Events,” said Rushing

The distinction is that TEDx events are independently organized around the world and thousands are produced every year.

The TED organization itself, keeps an eye out for interesting and topical speeches out fo those TEDx events. Kate Kahle’s speech was the first of Austin College’s talks to be chosen.

“It’s exciting for her and exciting for us too,” Rushing explained. “I think every year our program get a little bit better because we learn from the previous years and other people see things like Kate’s talk might think ‘hey I want to do that I want to give a TED Talk I’ve got this great idea that I want to share’.”

After putting Austin College on the international TED Talk map, Kahle’s speech has certainly set the bar higher for the future TEDxAustinCollege speeches in the future.

