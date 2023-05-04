Bonham ISD ask voters to approve 64.4-million-dollar bond

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham ISD is asking voters to approve a 64.4-million-dollar bond that Superintendent Kelly Trompler says would provide major renovations to schools in the district.

“This bond will first and foremost increase security not only at L.H Rather, but also at I.W Evans and Finley- Oats Elementary. The bond would allow us to remove portables at all of our campuses, so four portables at Finley-Oats would go away, as well as the one portable at L.H Rather,” Trompler explained.

She says the bond would limit the amount of outside traffic that students make on a day-to-day basis.

“Our L.H Rather students do have to walk outside of the main campus for breakfast and lunch every day. They also have to cross the street and attend band and choir classes at I.W Evans. Our I.W Evans students walk across the street to attend pre athletics, so we have a lot of traffic outside of the building,” Trompler said.

If the bond is passed, Trompler said that students will have access to more opportunities.

“There would be the addition of vocational classrooms at Rather, the addition of a band hall, and also a multipurpose facility in which our students could practice theater on a stage without having to travel to high school maybe once a year to practice on a stage,” Trompler explained.

According to Trompler, the bond would not increase voters’ tax rate.

“And this is due to the increased valuations of our home valuations and our businesses increased businesses in the community are creating that larger tax base that is generating more tax dollars,” Trompler concluded.

