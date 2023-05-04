City of Bonham under investigation by TCEQ for wastewater complaints

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The city of Bonham is under investigation by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality after residents complained about wastewater contaminating land and creeks.

Two Bonham Residents, who chose to remain anonymous, said that raw sewage was coming out of a sewage cleanout on one of their properties and flowing onto the other neighbor’s property. It also flowed into their ditches which lead to Powder Creek Park and into Powder Creek. Neighbors said this started at the end of March.

The two said they complained to the city and a crew was sent to the properties. The said crews searched for a sewage line. In addition, one of the neighbors said a hole was dug around the cleanout cap, but ultimately left uncovered for three weeks.

“Then they just filled the hole back in and put up barriers and nobody walked on the sidewalk and left,” One neighbor said.

Each time it rained runoff water as well as raw sewage came up.

“I mean, these, these people were supposed to protect us not infect us. And they knowingly left it open,” One neighbor said.

The problem was fixed at the end of April. However, the neighbors said that the contaminated dirt and water remained.

“I called TCEQ and reported the problem and they were appalled,” One neighbor said.

In a statement, the commission said that the TCEQ responded to a wastewater complaint with an onsite investigation today (Tuesday). The investigation is ongoing and results will be available once the investigation is concluded.

