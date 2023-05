LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Love County for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to a social media post, Gary Harris was arrested without incident Monday and taken to the Love County Justice Center.

He is charged with failure to comply with the registered sex offender registration act, which is a felony.

On Monday May 1st our sex offender compliance Deputy got word that a convicted sex offender, Gary Harris was at a home... Posted by Love County Sheriff Office on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

