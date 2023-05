OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Early voting for the May 9th election began Thursday for several Oklahoma counties, including Carter, Johnston, Pontotoc and Stephens.

School and municipal propositions are on the ballot for many voters.

The election list can be found here.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

