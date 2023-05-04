Texoma Local
Fallen Paris detective’s name added to peace officer monument

Paris Police Detective Chris Widner died in the line of duty in 2021 and was honored at the Texas State Capital grounds on Sunday.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris Police detective that died in the line of duty in 2021 was honored at the Texas State Capital grounds on Sunday.

Detective Manuel Chris Widner’s name was called in a Roll Call of Fallen Officers Ceremony and added to the Texas Peace Officer Memorial Monument.

Paris Police Chief Richard Salter and other officers attended the ceremony and brought back rubbings from Widner’s name engraved on the black granite walls to share with others in the Paris Police Department.

The memorial was dedicated in 1999 and contains the names of more than 2,000 officers lost in the line of duty.

Fallen Paris Police Detective remembered during a ceremony at the state capital. PARIS, TEXAS - Paris Police Detective...

Posted by Paris Police Department - Texas USA on Thursday, May 4, 2023

