Fallen Paris detective’s name added to peace officer monument
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris Police detective that died in the line of duty in 2021 was honored at the Texas State Capital grounds on Sunday.
Detective Manuel Chris Widner’s name was called in a Roll Call of Fallen Officers Ceremony and added to the Texas Peace Officer Memorial Monument.
Paris Police Chief Richard Salter and other officers attended the ceremony and brought back rubbings from Widner’s name engraved on the black granite walls to share with others in the Paris Police Department.
The memorial was dedicated in 1999 and contains the names of more than 2,000 officers lost in the line of duty.
