Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(Source: MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT
Story, Davin Blain, 05/25/1997 of Howe, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss CS w/Int Delivery Methylenedioxymethamphetamine; Ct. 3 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐  Fentanyl; Ct. 4 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine HCI

Perez Rios, Saul, 03/05/1986 of Van Alstyne, DWI 3rd or More

Gravette, David William, 09/07/1969 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Vance, Lester Wade, 09/20/1957 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More

Cleveland, Dwayne Marcell, 02/03/1978 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA

Demoure, Freedom Christopher, 08/15/2001 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 3/16/2023

Rodriguez, Daniel, 03/06/1982 of Denton, Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact

Reider, Bryan Allen, 11/18/1979 of Whitesboro, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Poss Marj DFZ; Ct. 3 Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 4 Obstruction or Retaliation

Lerond, Hayden Craig, 03/17/2002 of Bells, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW

Kellis, Johnny Ray, 11/29/1978 of Pottsboro, Poss CS w/Int Dellivery ‐ Meth

Bishop, Michael William, 06/23/1978 of Garland, UUMV

Shaffer, Blake Mitchell, 07/11/1984 of Whitewright, DWI 3rd or More

Young, Jeremy Hugh, 04/22/1979 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 3 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj

Taylor, Russell Wells, 10/04/1974 of Bells, Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj

Carter, Skyar Ray, 06/25/1990 of Denison, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction

Leonard, Nathan, 06/18/1982 of Bells, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Moores, Anthony Glen, 04/10/1976 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Di’Medici, Frankie, 02/16/1989 of Jacksonville, Agg Assault w/DW

Romanski, Robert Patrick, 07/01/1984 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Foster, William Bruce, 01/31/1985 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Bradshaw, Dustin Lee, 10/28/1988 of Denison, Ct. 1 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility‐Marijuana; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth

Gravette, Shawn Alan, 03/22/1990 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction

Williams, Larry Jarrod, 04/23/1989 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Amphetamine

Underwood, Casey Lynn, 06/14/1973 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Taylor, Hurlus Ray, 05/16/1967 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Jenkins, Benjamin Tyrone, 05/04/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Taylor, Lester Jermaine, 09/13/1981 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 DWI 3rd or More

Craig, Mason Alexander, 07/09/1993 of Denison, Murder

Sheppard, Stephen Richard, 03/25/1971 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Sodomy); Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 3 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact 4/2/2023

Sheppard, Stephen Richard, 03/25/1971 of Sherman, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg Life/Annual 4/2/2023

Deturo, Adrienne, 10/10/1970 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

Alvarenga, Lorne Don, 07/08/1994 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Hydrocodone; Ct. 2 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 3 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl; Ct. 4 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Alprazolam; Ct. 5 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol; Ct. 6 Poss Marij

Hughes, Michelle Renea, 11/01/1975 of Sherman, Burglary of Building

Pratt, Ryan Terry, 04/28/1982 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Beard, Shawn, 04/18/1982 of Sherman, Ct. 1 UUMV; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 3 Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv

Nelson, Tyrone Jermaine, 03/20/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Gonzalez, De’Jesus Martin, 02/10/2003 of Sherman, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair

Linzy, Temeika Lashae, 07/26/1988 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Huschke, Katrina Joan, 03/27/1972 of Bells, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv

Arrieta, Gabriel Cain, 12/09/2000 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation

Arnold, Jason Corey, 11/20/1987 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

Moores, Anthony Glen, 04/10/1976 of Denison, Ct. 1 UUMV; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth

Barber, Michael James, 09/09/1949 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

