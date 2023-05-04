Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Story, Davin Blain, 05/25/1997 of Howe, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss CS w/Int Delivery Methylenedioxymethamphetamine; Ct. 3 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl; Ct. 4 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine HCI

Perez Rios, Saul, 03/05/1986 of Van Alstyne, DWI 3rd or More

Gravette, David William, 09/07/1969 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Vance, Lester Wade, 09/20/1957 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More

Cleveland, Dwayne Marcell, 02/03/1978 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA

Demoure, Freedom Christopher, 08/15/2001 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA 3/16/2023

Rodriguez, Daniel, 03/06/1982 of Denton, Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact

Reider, Bryan Allen, 11/18/1979 of Whitesboro, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Poss Marj DFZ; Ct. 3 Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 4 Obstruction or Retaliation

Lerond, Hayden Craig, 03/17/2002 of Bells, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW

Kellis, Johnny Ray, 11/29/1978 of Pottsboro, Poss CS w/Int Dellivery ‐ Meth

Bishop, Michael William, 06/23/1978 of Garland, UUMV

Shaffer, Blake Mitchell, 07/11/1984 of Whitewright, DWI 3rd or More

Young, Jeremy Hugh, 04/22/1979 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 3 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj

Taylor, Russell Wells, 10/04/1974 of Bells, Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj

Carter, Skyar Ray, 06/25/1990 of Denison, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction

Leonard, Nathan, 06/18/1982 of Bells, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Moores, Anthony Glen, 04/10/1976 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Di’Medici, Frankie, 02/16/1989 of Jacksonville, Agg Assault w/DW

Romanski, Robert Patrick, 07/01/1984 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Foster, William Bruce, 01/31/1985 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Bradshaw, Dustin Lee, 10/28/1988 of Denison, Ct. 1 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility‐Marijuana; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth

Gravette, Shawn Alan, 03/22/1990 of Sherman, Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction

Williams, Larry Jarrod, 04/23/1989 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Amphetamine

Underwood, Casey Lynn, 06/14/1973 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Taylor, Hurlus Ray, 05/16/1967 of Denison, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Jenkins, Benjamin Tyrone, 05/04/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Taylor, Lester Jermaine, 09/13/1981 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 DWI 3rd or More

Craig, Mason Alexander, 07/09/1993 of Denison, Murder

Sheppard, Stephen Richard, 03/25/1971 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Sodomy); Ct. 2 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 3 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact 4/2/2023

Sheppard, Stephen Richard, 03/25/1971 of Sherman, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg Life/Annual 4/2/2023

Deturo, Adrienne, 10/10/1970 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

Alvarenga, Lorne Don, 07/08/1994 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Hydrocodone; Ct. 2 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 3 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Fentanyl; Ct. 4 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Alprazolam; Ct. 5 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol; Ct. 6 Poss Marij

Hughes, Michelle Renea, 11/01/1975 of Sherman, Burglary of Building

Pratt, Ryan Terry, 04/28/1982 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Beard, Shawn, 04/18/1982 of Sherman, Ct. 1 UUMV; Ct. 2 Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 3 Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv

Nelson, Tyrone Jermaine, 03/20/1986 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Gonzalez, De’Jesus Martin, 02/10/2003 of Sherman, Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Int to Impair

Linzy, Temeika Lashae, 07/26/1988 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Huschke, Katrina Joan, 03/27/1972 of Bells, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv

Arrieta, Gabriel Cain, 12/09/2000 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation

Arnold, Jason Corey, 11/20/1987 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

Moores, Anthony Glen, 04/10/1976 of Denison, Ct. 1 UUMV; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth

Barber, Michael James, 09/09/1949 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

