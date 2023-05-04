Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

New details released in Lake Texoma plane crash

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The names of the people involved in a plane crash on Lake Texoma Monday have been released.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Michel Joseph Purinton, 72, of Pottsboro, and Savannah Pryor, 26, of Pottsboro, took off in an Experimental Sea Ray plane from the North Texas Regional Airport in Denison.

DPS said a preliminary investigation shows that at 7:20 p.m., Purinton landed in the lake and the plane overturned.

Purinton was not injured and Pryor sustained minor injuries, according to DPS.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant student teacher charged in tribal court
Two people were in the plane, both with minor injuries.
Plane crashes in Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma
TxDot shares when construction could be wrapping up.
US-75 Sherman construction sees new expected completion date
News 12 spoke with restaurant owner about the damages his store received from a car wreck
Restaurant faces close to $300,000 in damages after car drives into it
Road closures happening in Sherman

Latest News

Three people wanted in Grayson County for theft and engaging in organized crime were arrested...
3 arrested in Bryan Co. on Grayson Co. theft, organized crime warrants
Oklahoma voters can head to the polls Thursday and Friday for early voting in the May 9th...
Early voting begins in Oklahoma
Tuesday the “School Choice Bill” passed after a vote in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,...
“School choice” bill passes OK house
Kate Kahle's TEDxAustinCollege talk on autism in women gets selected to be part of the...
Austin College student gets international recognition with TEDX Talk