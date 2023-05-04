New details released in Lake Texoma plane crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The names of the people involved in a plane crash on Lake Texoma Monday have been released.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Michel Joseph Purinton, 72, of Pottsboro, and Savannah Pryor, 26, of Pottsboro, took off in an Experimental Sea Ray plane from the North Texas Regional Airport in Denison.

DPS said a preliminary investigation shows that at 7:20 p.m., Purinton landed in the lake and the plane overturned.

Purinton was not injured and Pryor sustained minor injuries, according to DPS.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken over the investigation.

