Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

OK House Rep. J.J. Humphrey demands change following the Okmulgee Co. killings

It was later discovered that he shot his wife, her three children and their two friends, before killing himself.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) -Answers are being demanded after a convicted rapist released early from prison despite facing a soliciting a minor charge killed six people then himself earlier this week near Henryetta, Oklahoma.

One of those demanding answers is local State Representative Justin Humphrey who chairs the Oklahoma House’s Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee.

“Heartfelt sorrow for the community, for the family,” Humphrey said.

Oklahoma sex offender Jesse McFadden was released from prison early, in 2020 on good behavior, despite facing new charges for using a contraband cell phone while locked up to trade nude photos with a minor in 2016, this is according to The Associated Press.

“So the question is why was this guy in the community? Why was he in our state lose?,” Humphrey said.

He was to go to trial Monday, May 1 for the charges in 2016, but never showed up.

It was later discovered that he shot his wife, her three children and their two friends, before killing himself.

“Well, I was angry. I think all of Oklahoma ought to be angry,” Humphrey added.

Humphrey said he and District 16 State Rep. Scott Fetgatter are discussing how tragedies like this can be prevented.

“We’re trying to find a bill that we can get it in that would address some of these issues where you have a person with a pending charge on how that will be addressed so that they can’t get out and be free to commit more crimes,” Humphrey said.

Until then, Humphrey hopes people don’t forget the seriousness of this incident, “my hope is this just won’t be a two week ordeal where people are upset, this needs to be a continual visual work to make sure we stay engaged.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant student teacher charged in tribal court
Two people were in the plane, both with minor injuries.
Plane crashes in Little Mineral Arm of Lake Texoma
TxDot shares when construction could be wrapping up.
US-75 Sherman construction sees new expected completion date
News 12 spoke with restaurant owner about the damages his store received from a car wreck
Restaurant faces close to $300,000 in damages after car drives into it
The latest business coming to downtown Sherman with the help of a renovation grant is an...
New Italian restaurant planned for downtown Sherman

Latest News

A breakdown of the Bonham ISD school bond
Bonham ISD ask voters to approve 64.4-million-dollar bond
A breakdown of the Bonham ISD school bond
Bonham ISD school bond
Paris Police Detective Chris Widner died in the line of duty in 2021 and was honored at the...
Fallen Paris detective’s name added to peace officer monument
Gary Harris was arrested Monday after allegedly failing to comply with the registered sex...
Convicted sex offender arrested for failing to register