OK House Rep. J.J. Humphrey demands change following the Okmulgee Co. killings

Okla. (KXII) -Answers are being demanded after a convicted rapist released early from prison despite facing a soliciting a minor charge killed six people then himself earlier this week near Henryetta, Oklahoma.

One of those demanding answers is local State Representative Justin Humphrey who chairs the Oklahoma House’s Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee.

“Heartfelt sorrow for the community, for the family,” Humphrey said.

Oklahoma sex offender Jesse McFadden was released from prison early, in 2020 on good behavior, despite facing new charges for using a contraband cell phone while locked up to trade nude photos with a minor in 2016, this is according to The Associated Press.

“So the question is why was this guy in the community? Why was he in our state lose?,” Humphrey said.

He was to go to trial Monday, May 1 for the charges in 2016, but never showed up.

It was later discovered that he shot his wife, her three children and their two friends, before killing himself.

“Well, I was angry. I think all of Oklahoma ought to be angry,” Humphrey added.

Humphrey said he and District 16 State Rep. Scott Fetgatter are discussing how tragedies like this can be prevented.

“We’re trying to find a bill that we can get it in that would address some of these issues where you have a person with a pending charge on how that will be addressed so that they can’t get out and be free to commit more crimes,” Humphrey said.

Until then, Humphrey hopes people don’t forget the seriousness of this incident, “my hope is this just won’t be a two week ordeal where people are upset, this needs to be a continual visual work to make sure we stay engaged.”

