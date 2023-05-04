Sherman man accused of beating step-mother, indicted for murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man, accused of beating his step-mother to death with a hammer, was indicted for murder.

According to an affidavit from February, Grant Craig called 911 stating his son, 29-year-old Mason Craig, confessed to killing Grant’s wife, Kathleen, by striking her with a hammer.

The documents said police thought Mason may have been in a medical episode, possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Grant told police Mason was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Online records show he is being held in the Grayson County Jail on a $1,500,000 bond.

