Sherman to phase out wastewater services to Howe, water supply to others

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city of Sherman made the call to cut water and sewer to several of its customers.

The city of Dorchester, Mustang Water Supply, and Pink Hill Water Supply now have until 2025 to transition to a different water source.

The city of Howe will lose its sewer treatment provided by Sherman.

“Howe’s got a harder road ahead of them because it’s harder to build a sewer plant than it is to drill a water well,” said Nate Strauch, the spokesperson for the city of Sherman.

Taking Howe off Sherman’s sewage treatment plant isn’t a new conversation.

“Really for the last two years, and looking into the next two years over a four-year period, the city has been working with Howe to try to wean them off of our sewer services because we knew that that was not a sustainable situation,” said Strauch.

Sherman said it needs to make sure it can meet the demands of its growing number of residents and big tech companies, like Texas Instruments and Globalwafers.

“I completely understand where Sherman is coming from,” said Sarah Myrick, a council member for Howe. “I think being on the city council you always have a responsibility to your citizens. Our first priority is to our citizens, and I think that’s why our infrastructure has to be very important.”

Myrick said Howe is already preparing to take those next steps.

“We’re going through some last step engineering processes to identify what the correct site is going to look like and what the costs are going to be so we can identify how to pay for all of that,” said Myrick.

Sherman is giving Howe until the spring of 2025.

“I don’t think that tomorrow we’re going to wake up and not be able to flush our toilets,” said Myrick. “What I do think that I want the citizens to understand is that it takes a little bit from everybody, and it takes input from everybody to figure out what the right solutions are.”

A letter between the two cities shows Sherman began asking Howe in 2021 to start looking into building its own wastewater system after Howe owed them thousands in bills for using Sherman’s utilities.

The city of Sherman stated in the letter it didn’t feel like Howe ever identified a viable alternative, but Howe did pay all its debt.

According to the letter, Sherman said it could extend its services temporarily to Howe if the city needed it.

