TORNADO WATCH until 9 pm

LARGE HAIL a strong possibility in storm cores
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm. Thunderstorms forming to our west will travel ESE this evening and may bring violent weather, hail is the greatest threat but there’s also a significant chance for one or two tornadoes. Storms should end by midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s, winds will pick up form the south at 20 to 30 mph, stronger and gusty near thunderstorms. Stay Weather Aware with News 12 and your KXII Weather Authority app!

Friday sees highs in the lower 90s, and a hot southwesterly breeze 15 to 25 mph. These are near record highs! Thunderstorms return to the forecast on Saturday, primarily in the evening and night-time periods when another upper wave traverses the region. Rainfall totals of up to two inches are in the cards, but not for all locations.

There’s a brief break in the action Mon-Tue; a powerful upper-level system may bring soaking rain by Thu-Fri of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

