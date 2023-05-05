Texoma Local
Amended agenda removes mention of McCurtain Co. Sheriff’s removal

A county commissioners meeting agenda for Monday, May 8 was pulled and amended Friday to remove...
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A county commissioners meeting agenda for Monday, May 8 was pulled and amended Friday to remove talks on McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

The original agenda, posted Thursday, mentioned discussion and possible action on an investigation into the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and initiating the removal of Sheriff Clardy.

The agenda also referenced Clardy’s possible suspension during his pending removal.

Those items were not on the amended agenda published Friday.

Leslie Berger, public spokesperson for the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, said that they did not request the agenda item to be removed, but confirmed that they are still investigating the situation involving several county officials caught on a recording making racist and violent comments.

News 12 made calls to the McCurtain County Commissioner’s Office, but did not hear back.

