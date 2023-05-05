Annual Blue Oklahoma Art Fest returns

BLUE, Okla. (KXII) - Owner of The Blue Burger Barn, formerly The Blue Store, Tanesha Edge is hosting the second annual Art Fest Friday and Saturday.

The festival started last year as a means to help local artists and bring more art to the town of Blue.

The Art Fest will be at the Blue Burger Barn, located at 22777 US-70.

Edge said a lot has changed since the festival last year. The convenient store was closed and rebuilt into a family-owned burger joint.

Edge said there is a shelf in the restaurant available for anyone that wants to sell their handmade goods.

You can check out the Art Fest and try a customized burger while you’re there, Edge added.

