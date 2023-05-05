Texoma Local
City, school election day is Saturday in Texas

If you live in Texas and have not voted in your city and school elections - tomorrow is your last chance.
If you live in Texas and have not voted in your city and school elections - tomorrow is your last chance.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TEXAS (KXII) - If you live in Texas and have not voted in your city and school elections - tomorrow is your last chance.

Saturday, May 6 is city and school election day across Texas and there is plenty on local ballots to be decided; from nine figure school bond measures in Sherman and Denison to mayoral city council and school board seats in just about every town.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m.

For more information on polling sites click here. You can also find your polling location here.

