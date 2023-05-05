DAWG receives spay and neuter grant to combat overpopulation

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Animal Welfare Group, also known as DAWG has received grant money to continue to spray and neuter those furry friends.

DAWG takes both dogs and cats from the Denison pound and preps them with everything they need to get adopted.

But with this grant, DAWG will be able to open up spay and neutering to the public.

DAWG President Stephanie Phillips said the lack of fixing animals is the leading cause of the abundance of unwanted pets in Texoma.

“We actually received it Monday, the first half of it for $20,000 so we get $10,000 this year and $10,000 next year,” Phillips said.

While DAWG spay and neuters around a hundred animals a year that come from the pound, they hope to fix an additional hundred.

