Event held to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Tears were shed Friday as family members of missing and murdered indigenous women, shared the stories of the fate of their loved ones.

“The speakers today either lost their daughters or their grandchildren or their sisters,” said Vice Chairman of Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, MK Wilhite.

She said Friday’s event was held to bring attention and assistance to missing and murdered indigenous women.

Speaker Brandy Christie came to talk about what happened to her sister in the 90′s.

“She came out missing at a convenience store using a pay phone. She was supposed to go home with a friend,” Christie explained.

But her sister never came home.

She was later labeled as a runaway and became lost in the system.

Which is why Wilhite said Friday’s event was eye opening.

“Because you can read about it all day long, but if you have those families sitting there telling you what happened and how it still makes them feel, it just makes it more personable, and it’s good for everyone, for the families to come and speak and have their time,” Wilhite said.

Christie says she will continue to be the voice for all missing and murdered indigenous people.

" I will always fight for my sister and keep on looking and searching for her and whatever it takes,” Christie shared.

