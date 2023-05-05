Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Event held to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women

Tears were shed Friday as family members of missing and murdered indigenous women, shared the stories of the fate of their loved ones.
By Kayla Holt
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Tears were shed Friday as family members of missing and murdered indigenous women, shared the stories of the fate of their loved ones.

“The speakers today either lost their daughters or their grandchildren or their sisters,” said Vice Chairman of Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, MK Wilhite.

She said Friday’s event was held to bring attention and assistance to missing and murdered indigenous women.

Speaker Brandy Christie came to talk about what happened to her sister in the 90′s.

“She came out missing at a convenience store using a pay phone. She was supposed to go home with a friend,” Christie explained.

But her sister never came home.

She was later labeled as a runaway and became lost in the system.

Which is why Wilhite said Friday’s event was eye opening.

“Because you can read about it all day long, but if you have those families sitting there telling you what happened and how it still makes them feel, it just makes it more personable, and it’s good for everyone, for the families to come and speak and have their time,” Wilhite said.

Christie says she will continue to be the voice for all missing and murdered indigenous people.

" I will always fight for my sister and keep on looking and searching for her and whatever it takes,” Christie shared.

For more information about missing and murdered indigenous women, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Craig, 29, was indicted for murder for allegedly beating his step-mother to death with a...
Sherman man accused of beating step-mother, indicted for murder
New details released in Lake Texoma plane crash
TxDot shares when construction could be wrapping up.
US-75 Sherman construction sees new expected completion date
Three people wanted in Grayson County for theft and engaging in organized crime were arrested...
3 arrested in Bryan Co. on Grayson Co. theft, organized crime warrants
Former Durant Middle School student teacher Ryan Capps, 24, who was charged last year for...
Former Durant student teacher charged in tribal court

Latest News

Tears were shed Friday as family members of missing and murdered indigenous women, shared the...
Event held to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from executing death row inmate
An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.
Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls
The city of Van Alstyne was surveyed and platted in 1873, and grew up as a stop along the...
Van Alstyne celebrates 150th birthday