First annual North Texas Arts Festival kicks off Saturday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The very first North Texas Arts Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature interactive art demonstrations, live music, food, and face painting for the young and the young at heart.

The event was organized by the Denison Arts Council and will take place in the 100 block of Historic Main Street, near the Katy Depot.

”This is really thrilling for all of us,” Committee Chair Kimber Bosse said. “We felt as an arts council, this would be a wonderful way for us to express our dedication to the community and also to the arts, so we are beyond thrilled to be putting this on.”

The event was proposed in January and went from idea to reality in an impressive four months.

