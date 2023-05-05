Texoma Local
Hispanic Heritage Community hosts first downtown Sherman Cinco de Mayo celebration

Organizers are setting up off South Crockett Street with live music, margaritas, tasty tacos, and plenty of kid-friendly things to do, including a 360 photo boo
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Hispanic Heritage Community is hosting downtown Sherman’s first-ever Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Organizers are setting up off South Crockett Street with live music, margaritas, tasty tacos, and plenty of kid-friendly things to do, including a 360 photo booth.

Cinco de Mayo is more than just the fun and food.

It marks a victory against the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

In Grayson County, Organizer Diana Salas said Cinco de Mayo is all about celebrating Mexican culture and heritage.

“I feel like it’s very important just because we, you know, as part of the community, and it’s becoming a very large part of the community, and we just want to be involved and have everybody involved in our community as well,” said Salas.

The celebration is Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm.

