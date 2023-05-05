Texoma Local
Man with machete shot, killed by police

A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by police at a McKinney motel Friday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCKINNEY, Texas (KXII) - A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by police at a McKinney motel Friday morning.

According to a press release from McKinney Police, it started around 5 a.m. at the American Inn Motel on University Dr.

Police said the man refused to drop the weapon and moved towards officers. Officers opened fire and hit the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

No officers were hurt and the Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.

