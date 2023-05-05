Texoma Local
Remembering the 93rd anniversary of the 1930 Sherman Riots

Grayson County will remember that horrible moment in history tomorrow morning at 10:30.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s been 93 years since the Sherman Riots of 1930 and the lynching of George Hughes.

Grayson County will remember that horrible moment in history tomorrow morning at 10:30.

It will be at the Vaden Cemetery off Canyon Creek Drive in Sherman, just south of Pecan Grove Park.

The event will feature musicians and speakers, so organizers say to bring your lawn chair for an hour of remembrance.

“It’s something we hope never happens again and is a reminder that we accept it and we are moving forward from this, so if you could just spend an hour of your time out, it’s supposed to be a good day between the rain showers in the morning and evening, you’ll be uplifted by attending,” said Kurt Cichowski, a member of the organizing committee.

Last year the state approved a historical marker for the Sherman Riots.

The Texas Historical Commission is reviewing the inscription before the county decides where on the courthouse lawn the marker will go.

