Severe Weather Potential: Watching to our Southwest

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10 p.m. for portion of the News 12 area
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for Cooke...Grayson...Love...Marshall...and Montague Counties. Isolated severe storms may affect the southern and western sector of the News 12 area through mid-evening, hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado potential is very low. Look for quiet and humid skies elsewhere. Lows tonight in the upper 60s and gusty southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday will be a breezy and hot day for all of Texoma with highs near 90. The daytime hours should be rain-free, but another round of thunderstorms, some with heavy rain and possibly a few severe cores, is possible Saturday night.

Warm and humid weather with a low chance of thunderstorms each day continues through the middle of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

