Van Alstyne celebrates 150th birthday

The city of Van Alstyne was surveyed and platted in 1873, and grew up as a stop along the Houston and Texas Central Railway.
The city of Van Alstyne was surveyed and platted in 1873, and grew up as a stop along the Houston and Texas Central Railway.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The city of Van Alstyne celebrated a big birthday Friday. The city is officially 150 years old.

The city was surveyed and platted in 1873, and grew up as a stop along the Houston and Texas Central Railway.

The city was named after Maria Van Alstyne, a major shareholder in the rail company.

The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebration at Cooley Bay Winery Friday afternoon.

”It is my belief and certainly hope that Van Alstyne will continue to be a community that cares for one another,” Mayor Jim Atchison said. “[A community] where the citizens get involved in the lives of children, where our business continue to support one another and all the people who are moving here.”

An additional celebration in honor of the anniversary will be held downtown on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

