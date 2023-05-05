Whitewright ISD pays off all student lunch balances from donations

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright ISD has been able to pay off the outstanding balances on all student lunch accounts from community donations.

Whitewright ISD Child Nutrition Director, Donna Lucas, said at the beginning of April, the district’s former Elementary Cafeteria Manager, Rita Ballard, passed away.

Ballard’s classmates created a fundraiser in her name to continue taking care of her students, naming it “Mrs. Rita’s Angel Lunch Program”.

“It went from there, people started calling in wanting to donate,” Lucas said.

So far, over $2,000 have been raised. Covering the outstanding balances for the entire district and adding money to the student’s accounts.

“They have the biggest smile on their face that they know now they have money, thanks to the generosity of other people,” Lucas said.

Lucas adds that Ballard loved her students dearly and always had a smile on her face.

“The lunch line would be backed up because she would be carrying on a conversation with all the students as they came through the line,” Lucas said.

Whitewright ISD Superintendent, Brian Garner, said while these donations are a blessing, they come as no surprise.

“We truly appreciate it, the kids appreciate it, it’s just amazing what kind of community we have here and the support that they give to us,” Garner said.

To donate, checks can be mailed to:

WISD Nutrition Director

PO Box 888

Whitewright, Texas

75491

