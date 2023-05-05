Woman arrested on firearms charge after fatal shooting in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was arrested after a fatal shooting in Bryan County, accused of illegally possessing a firearm.

Law enforcement said Tabitha Cline, 37, allegedly shot and killed Chad Marlow, 37, Sunday night at a home near Utica.

Cline was arrested, not for the shooting, but for a separate charge of having a firearm.

Cline has a prior felony burglary conviction from 2016, and is not legally allowed to possess a gun.

She is in the Bryan County Jail on $50,000 bond. A condition of her bond orders Cline to have no contact with the Marlow family.

There is no word on Cline and Marlow’s relationship, or what led up to the shooting. The OSBI is leading the investigation.

