One dead, six injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant

The area around The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs was roped off with crime scene...
The area around The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs was roped off with crime scene tape as investigators work the scene.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - One person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Ocean Springs, Mississippi Friday.

Authorities reported the shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. at the Scratch Kitchen & Bar in downtown Ocean Springs.

The victim was identified by the coroner as 19-year-old Chayse Harmon of Moss Point, Mississippi.

Witnesses on social media recounted their efforts to help victims as they waited for first responders to arrive. One person described holding his T-shirt over the wound of one victim and comforting a family member of another victim.

The backside of the restaurant’s bar and patio area was still roped off with crime scene tape Saturday morning as investigators continued to work the scene.

The restaurant is in a busy section of downtown, where bars and restaurants are usually packed on nights and weekends. Cinco de Mayo celebrations also contributed to the large crowd Friday night.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 228-875-22112 or anonymously leave a tip with the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

