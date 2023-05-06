Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Severe Storms Saturday Night

First storm expected at 6pm
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texoma is under an Enhanced and Slight risk for severe storms tonight. Thunderstorms are expected to fire up in the Western Texoma counties at 6pm and move across all counties throughout the night. The primary threats are strong winds with gusts between 60-80mph and up to baseball sized hail. The tornado threat is very low, so the expectation is Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will be issued across Texoma all night. I’m expecting a similar storm set-up as two nights ago on Thursday.

This is a Weather Alert day due to the Enhanced risk covering all of Texoma.

After tonight’s storms, Sunday evening also has a Slight risk for severe storms. Though it does appear to be less intense than the storm expected for Saturday, a couple supercells will be possible Sunday night.

When it’s not storming, Texoma will stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Southerly winds between 10-20mph will continue through the weekend and into the week. It’s May in Texoma, and this next week is looking to have multiple chances of Spring storms with the next strong round of storms expected Thursday and Friday.

But stay Weather Alert for Saturday evening as big storms will affect all of Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after a fatal shooting in Bryan County, accused of illegally possessing a...
Woman arrested on firearms charge after fatal shooting in Bryan County
A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by police at a McKinney motel Friday morning.
Man with machete shot, killed by police
Mason Craig, 29, was indicted for murder for allegedly beating his step-mother to death with a...
Sherman man accused of beating step-mother, indicted for murder
An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.
Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 5/5/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/5/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 5/3/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/3/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/2/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/2/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 5/1/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/1/2023