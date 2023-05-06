Severe Storms Saturday Night

Texoma is under an Enhanced and Slight risk for severe storms tonight. Thunderstorms are expected to fire up in the Western Texoma counties at 6pm and move across all counties throughout the night. The primary threats are strong winds with gusts between 60-80mph and up to baseball sized hail. The tornado threat is very low, so the expectation is Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will be issued across Texoma all night. I’m expecting a similar storm set-up as two nights ago on Thursday.

This is a Weather Alert day due to the Enhanced risk covering all of Texoma.

After tonight’s storms, Sunday evening also has a Slight risk for severe storms. Though it does appear to be less intense than the storm expected for Saturday, a couple supercells will be possible Sunday night.

When it’s not storming, Texoma will stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Southerly winds between 10-20mph will continue through the weekend and into the week. It’s May in Texoma, and this next week is looking to have multiple chances of Spring storms with the next strong round of storms expected Thursday and Friday.

But stay Weather Alert for Saturday evening as big storms will affect all of Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

