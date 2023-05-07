Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Girl, 17, killed in California party shooting that wounded 5

A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday...
A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.(KAEF, KRCR)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.

Officers responding around 3:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire found six people shot at an apartment building in Chico, police Chief Billy Aldridge said.

All the victims were taken to hospitals, and the teenager died at a hospital, he said.

Two men, ages 21 and 19, and a 17-year-old girl remained hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said. Two other men, ages 18 and 20, were treated at the hospital and released, Aldridge said.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no ongoing threat to the community, police said. They released no information on the shooter.

Police had been called to the same address about 30 minutes before the shooting and arrested a man on suspicion of brandishing a firearm, Aldridge said.

That suspect matched the description of a man who was asked to leave a separate party about a mile away around 12:30 a.m., Aldridge said. A fight broke out at the earlier party, and two people were hospitalized after being struck in the head, one with a bottle and one with a firearm, the chief said.

Several streets were closed Saturday as investigators combed the area for evidence. At least three parked cars had bullet holes and shattered windows, according to the Chico Enterprise-Record.

Both parties were in neighborhoods near California State University in Chico, a city with about 101,000 residents 90 miles (145 km) north of Sacramento. Lt. Brian Miller called the area a “hot spot” for police service calls.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after a fatal shooting in Bryan County, accused of illegally possessing a...
Woman arrested on firearms charge after fatal shooting in Bryan County
A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by police at a McKinney motel Friday morning.
Man with machete shot, killed by police
An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.
Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls
Mason Craig, 29, was indicted for murder for allegedly beating his step-mother to death with a...
Sherman man accused of beating step-mother, indicted for murder
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Texas mall shooting witnesses saw bodies; exact toll unclear
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Chief Brian Harvey, Allen Police
Police chief: Officer neutralized suspect in Texas shooting
This photo provided by Aurora Fire Rescue shows firetrucks parked outside Gaylord Rockies...
Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool