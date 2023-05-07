Late Sunday Night Severe Storm Risk

Sunday night has a slight risk for severe storms late in the evening. Strong winds with some hail are the primary threats with the tornado risk once again being very low. These storms will not be as strong as Saturday night’s storms, but will cause another overnight lightning event for primarily the Western counties in Texoma.

During the day Sunday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s with plenty of moisture to make the humidity noticeable. The rest of the week looks like more Spring storms with the earliest chance for strong storms being Wednesday.

When it’s not raining, expect highs in the mid 80s with a breezy southerly wind.

Be sure to stay Weather Alert for Sunday evening as more storms will affect parts of Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.