Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Late Sunday Night Severe Storm Risk

Another round of overnight thunderstorms
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday night has a slight risk for severe storms late in the evening. Strong winds with some hail are the primary threats with the tornado risk once again being very low. These storms will not be as strong as Saturday night’s storms, but will cause another overnight lightning event for primarily the Western counties in Texoma.

During the day Sunday will be hot and humid with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s with plenty of moisture to make the humidity noticeable. The rest of the week looks like more Spring storms with the earliest chance for strong storms being Wednesday.

When it’s not raining, expect highs in the mid 80s with a breezy southerly wind.

Be sure to stay Weather Alert for Sunday evening as more storms will affect parts of Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was arrested after a fatal shooting in Bryan County, accused of illegally possessing a...
Woman arrested on firearms charge after fatal shooting in Bryan County
A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by police at a McKinney motel Friday morning.
Man with machete shot, killed by police
An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.
Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls
Mason Craig, 29, was indicted for murder for allegedly beating his step-mother to death with a...
Sherman man accused of beating step-mother, indicted for murder
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 5/5/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/5/2023
Your Full Morning Weather 5/3/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/3/2023
Evening Forecast - Sat, May 6
Evening Forecast - Sat, May 6
Full Morning Weather 5/2/2023
Full Morning Weather 5/2/2023