Texomans play in US Open Pickleball Championship

By Erin Pellet
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A group of Texomans competed at the US Open Pickleball Championship in Naples, Florida back in April.

Two of these players were Mark Gilmore and Karen Walker. Gilmore competed in the men’s doubles. Walker competed in the women’s doubles, mixed doubles and singles.

To be selected to compete, players entered a lottery. Gilmore said that 5,000 entered and only 3,000 were selected.

“Going to the US Open is a whole other experience because it’s the biggest pickleball tournament ever,” Gilmore said.

Adding that the competition estimated over 30,000 spectators were in attendance. Walker said a competition this fierce requires a lot of preparation.

“We play three to four hours a day,” Walker said, “We work hard, but we enjoy every minute.”

Both have plans to return to the US Open in the future. In addition, they are now preparing to take their skills to the USA Pickleball National Championships that will be held in Dallas later this year.

