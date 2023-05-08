Dickson girl gets jersey from Ed Sheeran concert

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A “Perfect” night for a Carter County 4th grader after an Ed Sheeran concert Saturday night.

Fresh off a victory in court on a copyright lawsuit, Sheeran kicked off his first tour in the U-S in six years at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday.

10-year-old Zoey Vermillion of Dickson came home with a once-in-a-lifetime souvenir.

After the concert ended, Zoey was given the jersey worn by Ed Sheeran during the show’s encore performance.

The jersey is a custom Dallas Cowboys jersey for Sheeran’s “Subtract” album. Sheeran wore the jersey during the final songs of the night... and, out of a crowd of more than 60,000 fans, Zoey was handpicked to receive it.

Zoey’s 7-year-old brother Seth also had his night made when he got a fist bump from show opener, Khalid.

