Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Howe business owner warns of returned alleged Texoma scammer advertising for veterans

“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning...
“He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.” A Howe business owner is warning others about someone he said scammed him.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Howe business owner is warning others about someone he said scammed him.

“This guy comes in,” said David White, a Howe business owner. “He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.”

“We’re doing it for veterans with PTSD.”

White said the man came to his store in mid-April to sell $50 certificates for auto details.

He believed the money was going to cover the costs of food at a veteran’s benefits.

“When you want to do something for veterans, you just kind of go all in,” said White.

White said he purchased a certificate and set a date to get his wife’s car detailed.

“Of course, he didn’t show,” said White.

He said the man never returned his calls but left his name.

“He said his name is Mike Raymer,” said White.

If that name sounds familiar, residents in Grayson County were warning their neighbors about the same guy last year, claiming he had scammed them with another veteran fundraiser.

“I’m not a veteran, but my dad, my granddad, and everybody in our family, almost everybody I know has military veterans, and to take advantage of that, it’s upsetting,” said White. “It makes me angry, you know, not fighting mad, just disappointed.”

Another woman in Gainesville said the same thing happened to her.

News 12 reached out to Raymer again, but the number he left on the certificates failed to go through.

Now, White wants others to think twice.

“I would be not so quick to just hand out money to somebody claiming to being something for the veterans,” said White.

His advice to others is to research the organization before giving or donate directly to a trustworthy veteran’s group.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Organizers are setting up off South Crockett Street with live music, margaritas, tasty tacos,...
Hispanic Heritage Community hosts first downtown Sherman Cinco de Mayo celebration
An arrest has been made after a “swatting” call in Princeton.
Pennsylvania teen to be extradited to Texas after ‘swatting’ calls
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train
Local Texomans headed to Naples, Flordia to compete at one of the biggest Pickleball tournaments.
Texomans play in US Open Pickleball Championship

Latest News

Leaders from Oklahoma’s five tribes are calling on state legislature to overturn Governor Kevin...
Inter-Tribal Council leaders call on Oklahoma legislature to overturn vetoes
Three Love County deputies were awarded a Special Law Enforcement Certification (SLEC) to...
Love County deputies awarded Special Law Enforcement Certification
Local Texomans headed to Naples, Flordia to compete at one of the biggest Pickleball tournaments.
Texomans play in US Open Pickleball Championship
A train derailment in Hugo has closed down multiple streets.
Train derailment shuts down streets in Hugo