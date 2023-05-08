Howe business owner warns of returned alleged Texoma scammer advertising for veterans

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Howe business owner is warning others about someone he said scammed him.

“This guy comes in,” said David White, a Howe business owner. “He said that he was raising money for a veteran’s benefit.”

“We’re doing it for veterans with PTSD.”

White said the man came to his store in mid-April to sell $50 certificates for auto details.

He believed the money was going to cover the costs of food at a veteran’s benefits.

“When you want to do something for veterans, you just kind of go all in,” said White.

White said he purchased a certificate and set a date to get his wife’s car detailed.

“Of course, he didn’t show,” said White.

He said the man never returned his calls but left his name.

“He said his name is Mike Raymer,” said White.

If that name sounds familiar, residents in Grayson County were warning their neighbors about the same guy last year, claiming he had scammed them with another veteran fundraiser.

“I’m not a veteran, but my dad, my granddad, and everybody in our family, almost everybody I know has military veterans, and to take advantage of that, it’s upsetting,” said White. “It makes me angry, you know, not fighting mad, just disappointed.”

Another woman in Gainesville said the same thing happened to her.

News 12 reached out to Raymer again, but the number he left on the certificates failed to go through.

Now, White wants others to think twice.

“I would be not so quick to just hand out money to somebody claiming to being something for the veterans,” said White.

His advice to others is to research the organization before giving or donate directly to a trustworthy veteran’s group.

