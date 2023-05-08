Texoma Local
Inter-Tribal Council leaders call on Oklahoma legislature to overturn vetoes

Leaders from Oklahoma's five tribes are calling on state legislature to overturn Governor Kevin Stitt's veto on several bills.
Leaders from Oklahoma’s five tribes are calling on state legislature to overturn Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto on several bills.(Chief Gary Batton)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The elected leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, and Seminole Nations are calling on the Oklahoma Legislature to overturn vetoes by Governor Stitt of bills protecting religious freedom, education, and public safety in Oklahoma.

According to a press release, SB 429 protects the right of Native American students to wear tribal regalia and other cultural items during school graduation ceremonies. SB 299 prevents expiration of the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education. HB 2608 clarifies that sex offenders residing within reservations must register with tribal law enforcement, in addition to state and other local law enforcement agencies for the area.

The press release states, before being vetoed, all three bills were approved by large super-majorities in the Oklahoma House and Senate.

The press release adds, these bills show what productive partnership between Tribal Nations and the State of Oklahoma can and should look like: collaborating to protect religious and cultural freedom, respect families, improve education, and keep communities safe from sex offenders. The Oklahoma Legislature should swiftly overturn the Governor’s vetoes.

